Step Inside Saif Ali Khan's ₹800 Cr Pataudi Palace Where Animal Was Shot

By: Sachin T | December 05, 2023

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has emerged to be a blockbuster, and one of the most interesting trivia from the film is that it was shot at Pataudi Palace

In the film, Ranbir's family is seen living in a sprawling mansion, which is reality, is Saif Ali Khan's ancestral house, the Pataudi Palace

Valued at Rs 800 crore, the Pataudi Palace is one of the most expensive properties in the country

The luxurious palace has magnificent living rooms with a view to die for!

The palace also has multiple dining rooms with tables large enough to seat 20-25 people at a time

The palace has as many as 150 rooms, each adorned with a unique set of furniture

The Pataudi Palace also has a gaming room, gym, swimming pool, among other luxuries

Before Animal, several other films have also been shot at Pataudi Palace

Veer Zaara, Mangal Pandey, Tandav are some of the projects which were filmed at Pataudi Palace

