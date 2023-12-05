Step Inside Saif Ali Khan's ₹800 Cr Pataudi Palace Where Animal Was Shot

By: Sachin T | December 05, 2023
Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has emerged to be a blockbuster, and one of the most interesting trivia from the film is that it was shot at Pataudi Palace
In the film, Ranbir's family is seen living in a sprawling mansion, which is reality, is Saif Ali Khan's ancestral house, the Pataudi Palace
Valued at Rs 800 crore, the Pataudi Palace is one of the most expensive properties in the country
The luxurious palace has magnificent living rooms with a view to die for!
The palace also has multiple dining rooms with tables large enough to seat 20-25 people at a time
The palace has as many as 150 rooms, each adorned with a unique set of furniture
The Pataudi Palace also has a gaming room, gym, swimming pool, among other luxuries
Before Animal, several other films have also been shot at Pataudi Palace
Veer Zaara, Mangal Pandey, Tandav are some of the projects which were filmed at Pataudi Palace
