Sahir Ludhianvi birthday special: The poet who abhorred the label of a lyricist

Sahir looked down upon the task of writing lyrics as something pejorative — Doyam darje ka kaam (a mediocre calling). While learning the art of versification, Urdu and Persian under the guidance of Maulana Faiz Haryanvi, whose father was a distant cousin of Altaf Hussain Hali 'Panipati', Sahir realised that poetry was a seriously sublime art with a universal appeal and message. It, therefore, must never be diluted. 'Shayari ko aamezish nahin pasand' (Poetry doesn't like adulteration) was Sahir's favourite refrain when he had to settle in Bombay and perforce write songs for films to earn his livelihood.

That's the reason, Sahir steadfastly adhered to his poetic temperament and till the end, insisted that the film score should be composed for his lyrics and not the other way around. Though well-nigh one thousand songs ensued from the 'enchanter's' (Sahir means 'Jadugar/Enchanter') magical quill, nearly eighty per cent of them bore Sahir's distinct poetic stamp. Who can forget the immortal gems like 'Tu Hindu banega na Musalman banega', 'Woh subha kabhi toh aayegi', 'Man re tu kaahe na dheer dhare'? The sheer poetry will always be remembered for the literary value rather than as film songs of an ephemeral nature.