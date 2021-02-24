Talat Mahmood birthday special: A voice that tugs at the heartstrings

Way back in 2007 in Lahore, Pakistan, I had an opportunity to interview Mehdi Hassan, the Shah'hanshah-e-ghazal. Always full of gratitude and quick to acknowledge the influence of others on his gaayki, the maestro told me, “Ek aawaaz ibtidai daur mein mujhe nihayat mutasir karti thi aur who dilkash aawaaz thi Talat Mahmood sahab ki” (During my early days, one voice used to cast a spell on me and it was Talat Mahmood's voice). At a public performance in Karachi in 1957, Mehdi Hassan sang Talat’s Ek Main Hoon Ek Meri Bekasi Ki Shaam Hai from Tarana (1951) composed by Anil Biswas and Husnwalon Ko Na Dil Do from Babul (1950) composed by Naushad. And his career just took off from there.

It's worthwhile to mention that only two male voices from the sub-continent had a musical tremble (larzish/kampan) in their voice: Talat Mahmood and Mehdi Hassan. But Talat's quivering voice had a marked difference. It was softer than Mehdi's. That quiver in Talat's voice was unique to him and is still next to impossible to imitate that. That's the reason you find Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Hemant Kumar, Manna De, and Mukesh clones, but hardly a Talat clone! But it's very interesting to know that the quiver in his voice was not innate.