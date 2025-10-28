Sachin Sanghvi Sexual Assault Case: Complainant's Lawyer Urges Media To Report With 'Sensitivity' & 'Discretion'

Facebook: Sachin Sanghvi

Sachin Sanghvi, of music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, was arrested last week in Mumbai after a sexual assault FIR was filed against him. However, he was granted bail. Now, the complainant's lawyer has urged the media to report with 'sensitivity' and 'discretion'.

According to IANS, the complainant's lawyer, Advocate Nishant Johri's statement read, "We remain committed to pursuing every lawful course of action to ensure that justice is rightfully served. As the matter is currently sub judice, we will not be making any further comments at this stage."

"We also respectfully urge members of the media to exercise sensitivity and discretion in their reporting, keeping in mind the dignity, privacy, and emotional well-being of the victim involved," it further read.

According to reports, the complaint was filed by a 29-year-old woman. In the FIR, she reportedly stated that Sachin sexually assaulted her by promising a chance in a music video and marriage.

Sachin Sanghvi's Lawyer Denies Allegations

After Sachin was granted bail, his lawyer, Aditya Mithe, in a statement said, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case. "My client’s detention by the police was illegal, and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally."

Till now, Sachin has not yet shared any statement about it, and his Instagram account, @soulfulsachin, has been deactivated.

Sachin-Jigar Songs

As a music composer duo, Sachin-Jigar's latest work is Thamma, which was released on October 21, 2025. The songs of the film, like Tum Mere, Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka, and Poison Baby, have become chartbusters.