 Russell Brand Faces Second Round Of Investigations In Ongoing Rape And Sexual Harassment Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRussell Brand Faces Second Round Of Investigations In Ongoing Rape And Sexual Harassment Case

Russell Brand Faces Second Round Of Investigations In Ongoing Rape And Sexual Harassment Case

Meanwhile, YouTube has refused to take down any of the content uploaded by the stand-up comedian

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

Actor-comedian Russell Brand is now facing a second investigation by the UK police following his previous allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Thames Valley Police said a woman contacted the force two weeks ago with "new information" in relation to reports of "harassment and stalking", though Brand had accused the woman back in 2017 of 'harassment'. The information which was broken by the BBC at the time stated that the woman in question had reported her allegations to Thames Valley Police numerous times between 2018 and 2022 but no further action was taken. Thames Valley said it would be "inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation" further, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'. The news comes following the London's Metropolitan Police previously confirming that it was launching a probe into "non-recent" incidents, saying that it had received a "number of allegations of sexual offences."

Read Also
Comedian Russell Brand Denies Sexual Assault Allegations: 'Relationships I Had Were Consensual'...
article-image

Brand has previously vehemently denied "very serious criminal allegations," using a video post to describe the accusations as "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks" that he said he "absolutely refutes". At least ten women have come forward to make public claims against the comedian so far. Apart from calling the charges bogus, Brand had released an hour-long video where he spoke about free speech, and called the claims a conspiracy by the "mainstream media". He said: "We are going to be talking about the State and the legacy media's war on free speech. And in particular, how that has affected me this week. We are going to continue to do on this channel what we've always done, which is tell you the truth as best we can."

Read Also
Ali Fazal says ‘Death on the Nile’ co-star Russell Brand kept him sane during lockdown
article-image

After he had posted his video on YouTube there were demands to pull out all his content from social media. While some news outlets such as the BBC have removed some of their coverage on Brand, YouTube has refused to take down any of his content saying that it has no cause to do so, and that nothing Brand has said or written has warranted any kind of ban against him.

Read Also
Pune: Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl In Jejuri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..'

Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..'

Russell Brand Faces Second Round Of Investigations In Ongoing Rape And Sexual Harassment Case

Russell Brand Faces Second Round Of Investigations In Ongoing Rape And Sexual Harassment Case

Bipasha Basu On Trolls Attacking Her For Weight Gain After Daughter Devi's Birth: 'Would Like To...

Bipasha Basu On Trolls Attacking Her For Weight Gain After Daughter Devi's Birth: 'Would Like To...

Konkona Sensharma Talks About Wake Up Sid Sequel, Recalls First Interaction With Ranbir Kapoor

Konkona Sensharma Talks About Wake Up Sid Sequel, Recalls First Interaction With Ranbir Kapoor

Boney Kapoor Reveals Sridevi 'Starved' To Look Good On Screen: 'She Had Blackouts, Didn't Take It...

Boney Kapoor Reveals Sridevi 'Starved' To Look Good On Screen: 'She Had Blackouts, Didn't Take It...