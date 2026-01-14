Akshaye Khanna To Be Back In Dhurandhar 2; Will Shoot The Sequel For One Week: Report

Akshaye Khanna | Photo Via YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released more than a month ago, but the film is earning a good amount at the box office. The sequel to the film, titled Dhurandhar 2, will release on March 19, 2026, and everyone is eagerly waiting for it. Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar became the talk of the town, but it was expected that we wouldn't get to see him in part 2, as his character dies in part 1.

However, according to a report in Filmfare, Akshaye is all set to be back in Dhurandhar 2. He will be shooting for the film for one week. The makers are planning to expand his character and show his backstory. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Akshaye's performance as Rahman Dakait was loved by one and all, and it is expected that he will win awards for it.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar, in 40 days, has collected Rs. 810.6 crore. It is one of the highest-grossing Indian films, and the highest-grossing Hindi film till now.

It will be interesting to see which Hindi film will be able to break the records of Dhurandhar.

Read Also Dhurandhar: In Defence Of A Film That Is Not Propaganda

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026, which will be the Eid holiday. However, the movie won't get a solo release as Yash starrer Toxic is slated to release on the same date.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic

Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic's clash has become the talk of the town. Both movies will get a pan-India release, and due to the KGF franchise craze, the Hindi audience is looking forward to watching Toxic.

The teaser of Toxic was released a few days ago. However, it received a mixed response. While some loved it, some were not happy with the bold, intimate scene in it.

So, it will be interesting to see which film will make a mark at the box office.