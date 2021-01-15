Ali Fazal says ‘Death on the Nile’ co-star Russell Brand kept him sane during lockdown

While their meeting might have been pushed by a year, Ali Fazal continues to stay in touch with ‘Death on the Nile’ co-stars. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Fazal revealed how his co-star from the film, Russell Brand, kept him sane during the lockdown. After reading the news, Brand took to social media to shower praises on the actor. “Ali Fazal is a beautiful man, a terrific actor and had the best damn moustache on the movie,” he posted.

The Kenneth Branagh directorial was expected to hit screens this October, but will now open in September 2021. Based on Agatha Christie’s book by the same name, the film is an extension of Branagh’s last Christie outing, 'Murder on the Orient Express'. This film also stars Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening with Branagh playing Hercule Poirot.