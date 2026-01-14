Parasakthi Row: Sivakarthikeyan Says No Controversy If Film Watched Fully | VIDEO

Parasakthi Row: Sivakarthikeyan Says No Controversy If Film Watched Fully |

New Delhi: Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is currently seen in his latest Tamil political action drama film Parasakthi, attended a Pongal celebration at Union Minister L. Murugan's residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to ANI during the event, Sivakarthikeyan expressed his wishes for the festival and emphasised spreading positivity among people.

"Happy Pongal to everyone. Tamil people worldwide are celebrating. Let positivity spread among us," Sivakarthikeyan told ANI.

The visit comes at a time when Parasakthi has also been in the news amid objections from the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress. The group earlier sought a ban on Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil film Parasakthi, claiming that the movie deliberately distorts historical facts and maligns the Indian National Congress (INC) and its leaders.

Addressing the issue, Sivakarthikeyan spoke about the film and clarified that there was "no controversy" surrounding it. He said people who watch the full film understand the message and are taking it in the "right way." "There is no controversy. People are understanding it and taking it in the right way, and what we intended is reaching the people. If they watch the film completely, they will understand." Ravi Mohan, who is also part of the film, attended the event at the Union Minister's residence and added that people may feel whatever they wish. However, cinema should be seen as a "medium of entertainment," and "politics" should be kept out of it.

"People will say whatever they think, but as far as cinema is concerned, it is a medium of entertainment, so let us leave it at that. Leave the politics out of it. The audience wants entertainment after all the stress they go through. Let us not put this film through stress; it is just for entertainment," he said.

Parasakthi is written and directed by Sudha Kongara and stars Sivakarthikeyan along with Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles. The film is set against a strong political background and focuses on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition.

After facing several censorship-related issues, the film finally released in theatres on January 10, 2026.

