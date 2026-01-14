Taskaree The Smuggler's Web X (Twitter) Review: 'Well-Made Series By Neeraj Pandey', Emraan Hashmi Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web | Netflix

The much-awaited Netflix series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, has started streaming on the OTT platform. The show is directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Emran Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha. Many people have already watched the show, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web - ⭐⭐⭐/5 It was enjoyable overall, but the villain felt weak and #SharadKelkar was underused. The start is slow but it gets better later; worth a watch despite unimpressive visuals. #EmraanHashmi Toh jaan hai is series ki. (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "A good series about a jugalbandi between , customs officers and international smugglers. The syndicate of cheaters their links and corrupt officers accross system. A wel made series by Neeraj Pandey (sic)."

One netizen didn't like the series, and tweeted, "I couldn’t tolerate it beyond the first 15 minutes. Weak!!!!! Whatever happened to Neeraj Panday #Taskaree (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Taskaree The Smuggler's Web X Review

When it comes to critics' reviews, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web X has received mixed reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 to the show, and wrote, "The novel part about the series is the role of a customs officer and how smuggling takes place in airports, which is what it needs to be seen for. However, that novelty fades away after the third episode. And if you are a Neeraj Pandey fan, then Special Ops, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter definitely make for a more engaging and consistent watch."

Emraan Hashmi Web Shows

Taskaree The Smuggler's Web is Emraan's fourth web series after Bard of Blood, Showtime, and The Bads of Bollywood (cameo). All the series of the actor has received a good response.

Emraan Hashmi Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, the actor also has a couple of interesting films lined up, like G2 and Awarapan 2. The former is a Telugu film.