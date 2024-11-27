Rupali Ganguly’s Stepdaughter Esha Verma REACTS To Actress Issuing Defamation Case Against Her: ‘Disturbing, Cruel, Displays Their True Character’

anchal2598704

Earlier this month, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly found herself in the midst of a controversy that blew up across several social media handles. Esha Verma, the stepdaughter of the actress had levied several accusations against her and had also gone ahead to state that the actress conceived her son Rudransh before her wedding with Ashwin Verma.

The Anupamaa fame then issued a 50 crore defamation case against Esha which was confirmed by her lawyer Sana Raees Khan. While Esha then went ahead to archive her Instagram video where she spoke about the actress, she also made her Instagram handle private.

Now, after a few weeks of the incident, Esha has opened up on the same and has reacted to Rupali issuing a legal notice against her. Esha has also denied the actress’ claims of helping her with auditions and photo shoots and has called Rupali and Ashwin’s move ‘cruel.’

Taking to her Instagram stories, Esha writes, ‘’Hi Everyone, I'm Esha Verma, and earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. This decision sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care. For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn't escape. Sharing my experiences was my way of finding freedom and justice. My intention was never to cause harm but to shed light on experiences that shaped me. In doing so, I hoped to give a voice to others who might be facing similar struggles, especially when it comes to family dynamics. As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty.”

Esha Verma’s Instagram story |

Further calling Rupali and Ashwin’s move cruel, Esha writes, “To address one important point: a child should not be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father's child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family. I have no professional connection to Bollywood or the Indian entertainment industry, nor have I attended or participated in auditions or professional photoshoots in India. One photoshoot in Mumbai in 2017 involved comments made about my appearance by someone I referenced in my story. Those remarks deeply affected my self-esteem as a young adult, but I've worked hard to rebuild and grow from that experience. I want to encourage everyone to embrace their unique features and celebrate the traits passed down through generations, as they make us who we are. I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual: I learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25th of the same year that they had a child. Any additional interpretations published in the media were made without my input or consent. I only spoke about my own experiences and addressed two individuals directly.”

Have a look at Esha’s statements here:

For the uninformed, Esha is the daughter of Ashwin Verma and his second wife. Ashwin is now married to Rupali Ganguly and has a son with the actress.