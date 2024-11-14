 ‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations

‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations

Rajan Shahi, the producer of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has come out in support of the actress amid her recent controversy with step daughter Esha Verma. Rajan has heaped praises on the actress and has advised her to walk ahead with a smile.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
article-image

Rupali Ganguly, currently reigning supreme on television with her show Anupamaa has found herself in the midst of a shocking controversy after her step daughter Esha Verma made some startling revelations about her. Esha, went ahead to claim that the actress had an extra marital affair with Ashwin Verma while he was still married to her mother Sapna. Esha also called the actress’s son with Ashwin ‘illegitimate’ which further irked her, owing to which, she slapped a 50 crore defamation case against Esha.

Read Also
'Are You Broke?': Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Rupali Ganguly For Sending ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice To...
article-image

While the actress’ personal life is all over the internet now, the lawsuit filed by Rupali reveals that the actress went through a tough time mentally and everything also affected her career. Amid all of this, Rajan Shahi, the producer of Rupali’s show has come forward to support her and has penned down a heartfelt note for the actress. Sharing a picture of him with Rupali, Rajan lauds the actress for her hardworking and humility on the sets of Anupamaa and calls her an inspiration. He asks the actress to walk forward with a smile and stated that he and the DKP family is always with her. The producer writes, “RUPALI YOU INSPIRE ALL OF US EACH DAY EVERY MOMENT, AT DKP/ SHAHI PRODUCTIONS FOR YOUR HARDWORK DEDICATION TALENT HONESTY INTEGRITY AND HUMILITY. ANUPAMAA YOU HAVE CREATED "HISTORY,” A BENCHMARK AND LANDMARK VERY FEW CAN REACH OR CREATE. THU THU THU. WE HAVE SEEN BEHIND THE SCENES ALL THE HARDWORK CHALLENGES SACRIFICES YOU FACE WITH A SMILE. YOUR HUMILITY AS AN ACTRESS IS INSPIRATIONAL TO ALL OF US AT ANUPAMAA TEAM. WALK FORWARD ALWAYS AS USUAL WITH A SMILE AND CONFIDENCE AS YOUR DAILY HARD WORK IS YOUR ANSWER TO ALL. THE LOYALTY DEDICATION TO UR CRAFT/ ANUPAMAA IS EXEMPLARY. PROUD OF U AND ALWAYS WITH YOU.”

Read Also
'Step Towards Justice': Rupali Ganguly's Lawyer Issues Statement As Stepdaughter Esha Verma Deletes...
article-image

Reposting the same on her Instagram handle, Rupali thanks Rajan Shahi for giving her Anupamaa and trusting her with the same.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says,...

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says,...

‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali...

‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali...

Interior Chinatown OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

Interior Chinatown OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Temperature Soaring In Vintage Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Temperature Soaring In Vintage Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

Bekaaboo 3 Fame Nikkita Ghag Joins BJP, Wants To Work For Betterment of Women In Showbiz: 'To Create...

Bekaaboo 3 Fame Nikkita Ghag Joins BJP, Wants To Work For Betterment of Women In Showbiz: 'To Create...