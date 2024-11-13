 'Are You Broke?': Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Rupali Ganguly For Sending ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice To Stepdaughter Esha Verma
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Are You Broke?': Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Rupali Ganguly For Sending ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice To Stepdaughter Esha Verma

'Are You Broke?': Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Rupali Ganguly For Sending ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice To Stepdaughter Esha Verma

Actress Payal Rohatgi slammed Rupali Ganguly for sending a Rs 50 crore defamation notice to her stepdaughter Esha Verma after the latter accused the Anupamaa fame of threatening her. "You did marry a guy who was married when u met him..." Payal wrote on Instagram. "Why did you ask for so much money for defamation? Are you broke?" she asked.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Actress Payal Rohatgi slammed Rupali Ganguly for sending a Rs 50 crore defamation notice to her stepdaughter Esha Verma after the latter accused the Anupamaa fame of threatening her and breaking her parents' marriage. Payal criticised Rupali for demanding such a hefty sum from Esha and also questioned why did the actress date Ashwin Verma in the first place when he was already married to Esha's mother.

Payal took to her Instagram handle to pen a note questioning Rupali. "Whatever your truth Rupali but u did marry a guy who was married when u met him. It's called karma when u do what u do to the earlier wife. The daughter of the earlier wife will have her narrative (sic)," she wrote.

She went on to say, "Rest figure it out in courts with your proof. But why did u ask for so much money as defamation? Are u broke? Do u all even understand what is 50 crores working in serials? (sic)"

Read Also
Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Esha Verma DELETES Photo With Anupamaa Actress, Related Posts After...
article-image

Rupali has been all over the news of late ever since and old post of Esha claiming the actress tortured and threatened her went viral online. Later, she claimed that the actress began dating her father, Ashwin Verma, when he was already married to his second wife, Sapna. Not just that, but she also accused Rupali of stealing her mother's jewellery.

FPJ Shorts
Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As Sonia: 'She Dared & Did It'
Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As Sonia: 'She Dared & Did It'
Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's Attendance
Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's Attendance
SRMJEEE 2025 Exam Schedule OUT; Check Here
SRMJEEE 2025 Exam Schedule OUT; Check Here
India Post Announces GDS 4th Merit List; Jharkhand & Maharashtra Results Pending, Direct Link Here
India Post Announces GDS 4th Merit List; Jharkhand & Maharashtra Results Pending, Direct Link Here

All hell broke lose when Esha claimed in an interview that Rupali's son, Rudransh, was "illegitimate" and that he was conceived before the actress got married to Ashwin.

After maintaining her silence for quite some time, Rupali, on November 11, shot a Rs 50 core defamation notice to Esha, stating that her actions have "damaged her (Rupali's) reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses."

Read Also
‘I Felt Unsafe Around Her, They Deserve Each Other’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly’s Step...
article-image

Post the defamation notice, Esha deleted all posts on her social media handles related to Rupali. Not just that, but she also made her Instagram account private and turned off the comments section.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As...

Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As...

Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's...

Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's...

'Are You Broke?': Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Rupali Ganguly For Sending ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice To...

'Are You Broke?': Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Rupali Ganguly For Sending ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice To...

'My Heart Bleeds...': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shrutika's Husband Arjun Raaj Comes Out In Support Of...

'My Heart Bleeds...': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shrutika's Husband Arjun Raaj Comes Out In Support Of...

'Love You In Ways That Will Go Reported': Sriti Jha Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Costar &...

'Love You In Ways That Will Go Reported': Sriti Jha Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Costar &...