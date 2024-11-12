Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Esha Verma DELETES Photo With Anupamaa Actress, Related Posts After ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice

A day after actress Rupali Ganguly slapped her stepdaughter with a Rs 50 crore defamation notice, the latter has deleted all posts related to the Anupamaa fame from her social media handles and has also made her Instagram account 'private'. While Esha has not commented on the defamation notice yet, she went all incognito on social media on Tuesday.

Esha, who is the daughter of Rupali's husband, Ashish K Verma, and his second wife, had accused the Anupamaa actress of threatening her and breaking her parents' marriage. She had only one picture on her Instagram handle, posing with Rupali and Ashish, and calling them her 'star-ents', however, she has now deleted the photo.

Esha's deleted photo with Ashish and Rupali | Instagram

Not just that, but in the past few days, Esha had shared multiple notes and posts on her Instagram handle about Rupali and Ashish, all of which have now been deleted. She has also turned off he comments feature under all her Instagram posts.

For those unversed, Esha had stated that Rupali had an affair with her father, Ashish, while he was still married to her mother Sapna. She had also called Rupali and Ashish's son 'illegitimate'. If that wasn't enough, Esha had even accused Rupali of stealing her mother's jewellery.

After maintaining her silence for quite some time, Rupali, on November 11, shot a Rs 50 core defamation notice to Esha, stating that her actions have "damaged her (Rupali's) reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses."

In the notice, Rupali also demanded a public apology from Esha for dragging her son in the controversy, and said that she would be bound to take adverse legal actions if the latter failed to apologise.

Esha is yet to issue an official statement.