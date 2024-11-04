 Rupali Ganguly's Husband Ashwin Verma Reacts To Daughter Calling Anupamaa Actress 'Psychotic' & 'Cruel-Hearted': 'She Holds Lot Of Hurt...'
Rupali Ganguly's Husband Ashwin Verma Reacts To Daughter Calling Anupamaa Actress 'Psychotic' & 'Cruel-Hearted': 'She Holds Lot Of Hurt...'

Ashwin Verma's daughter called Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly a 'cruel-hearted' woman and also accused her of feeding him 'strange medications'. Reacting to the accusations, Ashwin said he wants the best for his children. The businessman was married twice before he tied the knot with Rupali in 2013

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image

Actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for playing the titular role in Anupamaa, has been embroiled in a controversy after her stepdaughter accused her of 'controlling' and 'threatening' her. Now, Rupali's husband Ashwin K Verma has reacted to the allegations and said he only wants the best for his children.

Taking to his official social media account, Ashwin issued an official statement, a day after his daughter's post went viral in which she slammed Rupali.

Ashwin wrote, "I do have two daughters from previous relationships, something Rupali and I have always been open about that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent's relationship as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage."

"But marriages end for many reasons, and my relationship with my second wife had multiple challenges that led to our separation-challenges that were between she and I and that had nothing to do with any other person. I only want the best for my children and my wife and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media."

article-image

Rupali's stepdaughter's viral social media post

A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) recently shared a note by Esha Verma, the daughter of Ashwin Verma. Esha, in her long note, lashed out at Rupali for separating her from her father.

She also stated that Rupali feeds "strange medications" to Ashwin and "controls" his life.

"This is absolutely pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She has had an affair with Ashwin K Verma for twelve years while he was in his second marriage. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters from their father. He used to live in California and then New Jersey for around 13-14 years before moving tot fair Mumbai. The two have one son, not two. I'm speaking out because she claims all over the media that she has a happy marriage with my dad, when when in reality she's controlling and what psychotic towards him."

Esha's note further read, "Whenever I try to call my father, she starts yelling and screaming death threats to myself and my mother. It's not fair that she ruined lives of Ashwin's real family and has been publicizing that they have a true love marriage when she's destroyed others to get what she wants. Honestly, she's conducted acts very similar to what Rhea Chakraborty has done to SSR. She feeds my dad's strange medications and is very controlling of his life. I am now 22 years old, but she has started this absurd and strange affair with my father from when I was only 3 years old."



"Can anyone ever imagine how it is to know that your father has left yours to go start it with someone who just wanted his money and power? My life is not the same and I have suffered so many years having the absence of my father... It's not easy with seeing happy families stay together, while mine was broken... when my mom had to work two jobs all by herself and provide for both of us. My dad was the VP of his marketing division, and all that was taken away from him because of her," Esha further mentioned in her post.

Rupali has not reacted to the accusations yet. It may be mentioned that in the last few weeks, Rupali has made headlines for her unusual behaviour with her co-stars on the sets of her show.

Rupali married Ashwin, a businessman, on February 6, 2013. The couple has a son who was born on August 25, 2013.

