 ‘Rupali Ganguly Is Controlling & Pyschotic, Screams DEATH THREATS To Me & My Mother’: Anupamaa Fame’s Husband Ashwin Verma’s Alleged Daughter Made Shocking Claims In Old Post
Entertainment

'Rupali Ganguly Is Controlling & Pyschotic, Screams DEATH THREATS To Me & My Mother': Anupamaa Fame's Husband Ashwin Verma's Alleged Daughter Made Shocking Claims In Old Post

Eshaa Verma, who claims to be the daughter of Rupali Ganguly’s now husband Ashwin Verma, took to her social media handle to make shocking claims about the actress’ marriage to Ashwin Verma.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 09:13 PM IST
Rupali Ganguly has gone ahead to be one of the most popular celebrities on television with her stint in Star Plus’ Anupamaa. While the actress is at the peak of her career and is riding high on the success of her daily soap, various controversies surrounding the actress’ behaviour with her Co stars on the sets of her show make rounds day in and day out.

However, the latest one to join the bandwagon is not a costar, but someone who claims to be Rupali’s step daughter. A user on X (formerly Twitter) took to the handle to share a note by Esha Verma, who claims to the be the daughter of Ashwin Verma, Rupali’s husband. Esha, in her long note can be seen lashing out at Rupali for separating her from her father and states that she is doing to him what Rhea Chakraborty did to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Esha, who claims to be a 22 year old, writes, “This is absolutely pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She has had an affair with Ashwin K Verma for twelve years while he was in his second marriage.

Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters rith a from their father. He used to live in California and then New Jersey for around 13-14 years before moving tot fair Mumbai. The two have one son, not n's real two. I'm speaking out because she claims all over the media that she ng that has a happy marriage with my dad, e when when in reality she's controlling and what psychotic towards him.”

Rupali Ganguly has not reacted to the same as of now.

