Rubina Dilaik Says Trolls Accused Her Of Getting Lip Job, Cheek Upliftment During Pregnancy: 'It Was Frustrating' (WATCH)

Popular television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rubina Dilaik, who is expecting twins with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, has opened up about being accused of getting lip job and cheek upliftment during pregnancy. On Tuesday (December 12), Rubina shared a vlog on her YouTube channel in which she is seen interacting with actress and new mommy Rochelle Rao.

In the video, Rubina and Rochelle spoke about the changes that women's bodies undergo during pregnancy. For those unversed, Rubina recently launched her talk show, Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, where she graciously invites celebrity mothers to share their personal experiences of pregnancy as well as the joys and challenges of nurturing their children.

During the conversation, the actresses discussed how physical appearance changes during pregnancy and that is when Rubina revealed that she was accused of getting beauty treatments during her pregnancy. She also revealed that due to online trolls criticising her for undergoing a lip job and cheek upliftment treatment, she had to disable the comments section of her social media posts.

"I shouldn't be saying this... People started commenting, 'Look at her, isne apna lip job bhi karwaya hai, cheeks bhi uplift karwaya hai'. Arey bhaiya, kuch nahi karaya hai, sujj rahi hoon... how should I tell you. And that becomes more frustrating. I blocked my comments section," Rubina said.

Rubina and Abhinav Shukla are awaiting the arrival of their babies. They officially announced pregnancy in September 2023.

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Shimla in 2018 and they were seen painting the town red with their love. However, their wedding had hit a rough patch during the lockdown, and that is when they decided to give themselves one last shot by participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14.

It was on the show that they sorted out their differences and came out stronger with newfound love for each other. While Rubina emerged to be the winner of the show, Abhinav was lauded for being the gentleman inside the house.