RRR scripts Oscars history: Naatu Naatu nominated for Best Original Song

SS Rajamouli's epic action drama RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, scripted history as its song Naatu Naatu got nominated for Oscars 2023 in the Best Original song category.

The comes after the film bagged a Golden Globe for best original song for the Telugu track "Naatu Naatu" and Critics Choice Awards for best foreign language film and best song.

Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravani. The lyrics are written by Chandrabose and is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Best Original Song nominees

The song will compete with other tracks including 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold mY hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.

About RRR

RRR, a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris among others.

The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

When and where will the Oscars 2023 be held?

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The nominations voting ran from January 12 to 17, followed by the announcement of the nominations on January 24.

