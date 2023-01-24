Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers nominated in Best Documentary Short Film category

Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial 'The Elephant Whisperers' has been nominated for Oscars 2023 in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

'The Elephant Whisperers', produced by Guneet Monga, is a documentary that depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers.

Other films nominated in the category are 'The Flagmakers', 'Nuisance Bear', 'Shut Up and Paint', 'Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison', 'Anastasia', and other documentary shorts in the section.

Guneet and Kartiki's emotional note

The producer and director of 'The Elephant Whisperers' penned a long note on Instagram, soon after their short film was nominated for Oscars 2023.

"The Elephant Whisperers is an ode to devotion and love..an ode to unconditional selfless love for the beautiful baby ellie Raghu who felt all the emotions like us humans but only two could hear his whispers - Bomman and Bellie. I am beyond grateful for @kartikigonsalves (the Director), who discovered this sacred bond and trusted us with the story so pure and surreal," she wrote.

Guneet and Kartiki added, "Goes without saying, *thank you* the incredible team @netflix - you not just empower dreams, you make them come true."

"Today's nomination strengthens my faith in stories with heart and people who tirelessly submit themselves to a larger vision. It is truly for them! It is the innocence and honesty that transcended these boundaries and made The Elephant Whisperers travel from a small quaint town of Ooty to the biggest stage of Cinema," they added.

The Elephant Whisperer is available on Netflix.

