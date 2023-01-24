Oscars 2023: India's All That Breathes nominated for Academy’s Best Documentary Feature Film

Shaunak Sen’s documentary film 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for the Academy’s Best Documentary Feature Film.

The film is based on the lives of two brothers, Nadeem and Saud, whose lives in Delhi are focused on caring for birds at a makeshift basement hospital.

The documentary has nominated alongside films such as 'All That Beauty And Bloodshed', Fire Of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' and 'Navalny'.

The documentary is set in the darkening backdrop of Delhi's apocalyptic air and escalating violence, in which two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times -- a black kite.

Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar for best live-action short film last year, and Allison Williams, who currently stars in the horror hit 'M3GAN', announced the nominees.

