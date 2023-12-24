'Rocky’-ing Human You Are': Hrithik Roshan Shares Throwback Pic With Anil Kapoor From Sets Of Khel To Wish Fighter Co-Star

Celebrated veteran actor Anil Kapoor marked his 67th birthday on December 24. Heartfelt birthday greetings flooded in on social media from fans, followers, and various Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor's co-star in the film Fighter, shared a nostalgic picture and wrote a touching message to extend his wishes on the actor's birthday.

On his Instagram, Hrithik posted a throwback image that included himself, Anil Kapoor, and father Rakesh Roshan from the sets of the movie Khel. Accompanying the picture was a heartfelt message from the 49-year old actor for his Fighter co-star. He shared, "Sets may have changed, scripts may have changed and I may have graduated from being his AD in Khel to costar in #Fighter - but @anilskapoor’s energy and mastery of craft remains as incredible as ever! Happy Birthday Anil Sir - keep being the ‘Rocky’-ing human you are!"

ABOUT FIGHTER

The creators revealed the long-awaited teaser for Fighter, India's inaugural aerial action film. Siddharth Anand directs the movie featuring Hrithik , Deepika Padukone and Anil in prominent roles. The storyline revolves around Hrithik and Deepika portraying Indian Air Force pilots.

The teaser, lasting 1 minute and 16 seconds, garners attention for its impressive visual effects crafted by Prime Focus, a company owned by Namit Malhotra. Prime Focus previously handled the VFX for the film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Fighter is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. It's worth mentioning that Fighter is set to be released in January, coinciding with the birthday month of both Hrithik and Deepika. What adds another layer of intrigue is that all three main leads share the Capricorn zodiac sign.

Anil Kapoor's birthday is on December 24, Deepika celebrates hers on January 5 and Hrithik marks another year on January 10.

Fighter also marks Anand's second collaboration with Hrithik after War and his third venture with Deepika after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan.