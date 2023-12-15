Fighter Song Sher Khul Gaye: Netizens Go Gaga Over Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Sizzling Chemistry (WATCH)

After teasing the audience with the exciting first look video of the song Sher Khul Gaye from the film Fighter, the makers of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan-starrer officially shared the full track on social media. Featuring Deepika, Hrithik, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh and others, the song is destined to reign over playlists.

Hrithik, the epitome of dance finesse, never ceases to amaze his fans. Each of his moves is a sheer delight. On the other hand, the scintillating chemistry between him and Deepika, complemented by their synchronised dance, sparks a fiery atmosphere. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Hrithik and Deepika, who are known for their high-energy dance sequences and captivating performances, have created a magnetic presence on screen.

Soon after the song released, netizens were all praises for the lead actors. On the other hand, a section of social media users also accused the makers of 'copying' the song and the beats from another song.

Here's how netizens reacted to the song:

Fighter has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Shah Rukh's blockbuster film, Pathaan.

While Hrithik plays the role of Squadron leader Shamsher "Patty" Pathania in Fighter, Deepika will be seen as Squadron leader Minal "Minni" Rathore. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Group captain Rakesh Jai "Rocky" Singh.

The film showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik and Deepika, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery.

Produced and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2024, on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.