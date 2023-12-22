Fighter New Song: Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Ishq Jaisa Kuch Resembles Besharam Rang |

As cinephiles await the release of filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the makers decided to treat this patience by unveiling the steamy track ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’. The duo captivates once again with their sizzling chemistry in this love anthem, which will probably remind one of ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The recipe for this song - beach and bikini, resembles Pathaan, which Siddharth Anand also directed. Not just that, 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' is also sung by the same lot - Shilpa Rao and Vishal & Sheykhar.

Siddharth had been tantalising fans on social media with hints about the imminent release of 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' for quite some time. Following the success of the earlier track 'Sher Khul Gaye,' this song is a visual delight. 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' is poised to be a game-changer, blending catchy lyrics, captivating visuals, and foot-tapping beats.

The picturesque stills of an exotic beach, with Deepika and Hrithik flaunting their toned bodies, this song is the extended version of the still from Fighter’s teaser which went viral. Thanks to the actors and their screen presence, Siddharth gets away with just another party number, clearly not one that can be called iconic. Indeed a black bikini isn’t going to ruffle any feathers the way an orange one did during ‘Besharam Rang’.

Hailed as India’s inaugural aerial action magnum opus, Fighter is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. The previously unveiled materials teased high-octane action sequences and offered glimpses into Fighter's visually stunning world.

The film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the creative force behind the blockbuster War starring Hrithik, the film is slated for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Fighter vows to redefine the action genre with its compelling storyline, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances.