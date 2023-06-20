Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Bring Back The 2000's Charm In This Karan Johar Directorial

After months and months of wait and anticipation, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally returned to his signature style after a hiatus of seven years with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The teaser, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi was unveiled by none other than the king of romance and KJo's best buddy, Shah Rukh Khan, on Tuesday.

The 1-minute-16-second teaser, set to the melodious tune of 'Tum Kya Mile,' captures the essence of Rocky and Rani's whirlwind love story. As KJo brings back the charisma of the 2000s with picturesque shoot locations, extravagant sets, and huge families, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is unmissable providing a wholesome cinematic experience.

Alia Bhatt nailing the perfect hair flips in fashionable chiffon sarees, and Ranveer channeling his inner lover boy forms the crux of the teaser, which has met with a positive response from the audience.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a big-screen entertainer, blending KJo's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. Filling in a much-awaited family entertainer void at the big screen - the colourful visuals, mesmerising chemistry, and musical spectacle, coupled with drama, romance and right emotions, the film will surely create magic.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.