Rochelle-Keith REACT After After Being Mocked For 'Dangerous' Pregnancy Shoot

Bigg Boss 9 couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira announced pregnancy on August 2 with adorable pictures. Taking to their official Instagram handles, the celebrity duo revealed about expecting their first child together.

In the pictures, Rochelle was seen flaunting her baby bump and both of them twinning in pink outfits.

While they received congratulatory messages from several fans and followers, some section of users bashed the duo for the ‘dangerous’ location of their pregnancy photoshoot which can be life-threatening to the couple’s unborn baby. Now, the duo has reacted to the comments clarifying about the same.

ROCHELLE-KEITH REACT TO THE CONCERNED FANS

A user bashed them and said, “Aise Behuda harqat mat kiya karo baby ko bahut problem hoga, pregnant women ho khud ko safe rakho.”

Reacting to the comment, Rochelle clarifiedm “Swimming in the sea is not dangerous as I’m used to it since childhood & understand how to be safe in the water. My baby is healthy and happy, don’t worry!”

On the other hand, Keith reacted tp another comment saying posing on a slippery rock is dangerous. He said, “It looks higher than it really is, also it was at very low tide on a beach Rochelle has grown up on, it’s a place we are very familiar with.”

KEITH-ROCHELLE'S RELATIONSHIP

The couple met in a church group in Mumbai and it didn’t take long for them to become friends. After dating for a few months, Keith proposed to Rochelle in 2018, and the couple reportedly married in the Maldives.

Both of them appeared together on Bigg Boss 9. They then participated in Nach Baliye 9. However, both didn’t manage to cast their spell on the dance floor and were eliminated early.

Keith was married to former actress Samyuktha Singh in 2005. However, they separated in 2011 due to creative differences.

