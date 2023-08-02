Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira Announce Pregnancy 5 Years After Marriage: 'We Are Grateful To Jesus'

Celebrity couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira announced pregnancy on August 2 with adorable pictures. Taking to their official Instagram accounts, the former Bigg Boss contestants said that they are expecting their first child together.

In the pictures, Rochelle is flaunting her baby bump and the couple is seen twinning in pink outfits. "Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support," they captioned their post.

"Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One," the couple added.

Soon after they shared the news on social media, several celebrities like Bharti Singh, Sugandha Mishra, Kishwer Merchant, Archana Puran Singh and Sana Makbul among others congratulated the parents-to-be.

Keith and Rochelle's love story

Keith and Rochelle met in a church group in Mumbai and it didn’t take long for them to become friends.

After dating for a few months, Keith proposed to Rochelle in 2018, and the couple reportedly married in the Maldives.

Read Also Pregnant Disha Parmar Enjoys Pool Day In Red Monokini, Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photo

The couple appeared together on Bigg Boss 9. They then participated in Nach Baliye 9. However, both didn’t manage to cast their spell on the dance floor and were eliminated early.

Keith was married to former actress Samyuktha Singh in 2005. However, they separated in 2011 due to creative differences.

While Rochelle is best known for her appearances in The Kapil Sharma Show, Keith has been a part of TV shows like Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Doli Armaano Ki and Dil Hi Toh Hai among others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)