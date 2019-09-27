Gauahar-Kushal to Rochelle-Keith, couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss'

The controversial reality show "Bigg Boss" is generally talk of the town because of the fights between its contestants that were mostly beeped out. But there were some strong friendships and romance too. Remember Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeria or Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon?

As the show is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front the camera.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeria: Rochelle and Keith entered the Bigg Boss house in its ninth season. Though they didn't walk away with the title, their chemistry was loved by the audience. What's more? The two are happily married now.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon: Another couple that continued to keep the romance even after the end of the show. They are no longer together now, but the end to their love story was not an abrupt one.

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel: They had participated in the reality show back in 2010, but people still remember how Veena called Ashmit with so much fondness. They raised the temperature with their hot romance during their stay in the house even though it all fizzled out after their exit from the show.

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi: Much before the mud-slinging started between the two, they were in limelight for their romance during their participation in "Bigg Boss" in 2008.

Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli: The couple of "Bigg Boss 7" didn't shy away from discussing sex or getting intimate while shooting for the show.