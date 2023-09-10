Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Expecting Third Child? Actress' Latest Video Sparks Pregnancy Rumours (WATCH)

One of the most adorable couple of Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are proud parents to two of the cutest boys, Riaan and Rahyl. And the couple's latest outing in the city has sparked rumours that the two are all set to welcome Baby No 3 as fans spotted Genelia flaunting a 'baby bump' as Riteish held her close.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot in February 2012 in a grand ceremony. In 2014, they welcomed their first child, a son, whom they named Riaan. They embraced parenthood once again in 2016 when their second child Rahyl was born.

And while the couple has not made an official announcement yet, fans are convinced that the Deshmukhs are set to welcome another addition to their family.

Netizens spot Genelia's baby bump

On Saturday night, Riteish and Genelia were seen attending an event in the city hand in hand. Genelia looked beautiful in violet dress, however, netizens claimed that they could spot a tiny baby bump on her.

Riteish, on the other hand, opted for the classic white shirt and blue jeans look and was seen holding Genelia's hand tight as they walked to the red carpet.

As the couple posed for the cameras, Genelia too was seen touching her abdomen and shielding it with her hand.

"Good news on the way?" a user commented, while another netizen wrote, "I think she is pregnant".

Riteish-Genelia's latest projects

On the work front, Riteish and Genelia recently starred in the former's Marathi directorial, Ved, and their performance was lauded by the audience.

Genelia also shared the screen with Manav Kaul in the web series Trial Period, in which she played a mother out to find love once again.

On the other hand, Riteish will be next seen in Housefull 5 alongwith Akshay Kumar, and the film is mounted on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore.