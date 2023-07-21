Genelia Deshmukh Says, ‘It Was Easier For Me To Play Mother In Trial Period Since I Am A Mom Of Two Kids In Real Life’

Genelia Deshmukh | Pic: Instagram/geneliad

Genelia Deshmukh plays a single mother Ana in the film Trial Period. She is cast opposite Manav Kaul in the Aleya Sen directorial venture, which has premiered on a digital platform today (July 21). The Free Press Journal caught up the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What was your first reaction when you heard the concept of Trial Period?

I was very happy to be offered Trial Period. I loved the script when I read It and back then, there were no names attached to the film. I just wanted to be a part of it.

How was it to play a Bong character?

I am playing a Bong girl for the very first time. I find Bengali women extremely attractive. I was very happy to play one of them. My director Aleya Sen took me through it in terms of how they are, how the characteristics are, the little things they do at home, etc. I was all ears since I like to know my characters regionally. I have got enough choices to do that. It was exciting.

Tell us about your camaraderie with Manav Kaul and your unusual pairing?

You always admire good actors and want to talk with them and see them so this was my initial thought with Manav. We come from two different worlds but we got along very well.

Since you are a mother of two loving sons in real life, was it easier for you to play a mother in Trial Period?

I definitely think that it was easier for me to play a mother in the film. I think only a mother can understand the routine and little things of life. I don’t think I have played something like the phase I am in currently in my real life.

Does OTT give you more liberty in choosing your roles?

I don’t think I am choosy. My best role to play is as a mother. I am a mother of two little boys and if I am taking out time from them, it has to be worth it. I also feel that someone has to feel the same way about me when they approach me for a project. I would give more than 100 per cent just because of someone’s ability to see me in a certain role.

Since you are a reel sensation, how do you see the changing times in the digital world?

I don’t know whether I am a trend setter but I do enjoy it. It was introduced to me by Riteish (Deshmukh) so the full credit goes to him. I kind of found my space now. There are times when I just make reels without makeup in my home clothes. I feel this kind of honesty helps you to connect with people because it’s all about authenticity today. I am glad that this platform connects me with so many people that I would have never met.

