Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: James Cameron's Film To Take Decent Opening; Is The Hollywood Movie Being Affected By Dhurandhar Storm?

Avatar 3 Box Office Collection |

Avatar: Fire and Ash was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie's early reviews were mixed, but it was expected that the film would take a bumper opening in India. However, as per early estimates, it looks like Avatar 3 might take a decent opening.

The James Cameron's directorial on its first day might collect around Rs. 25-30 crore, which will be a strict decent number. In 2022, when Avatar 2 was released, it minted around Rs. 40 crore on its day one. So, part 3 was also expected to collect around the same amount or more than that. But, for now, it looks like Avatar 3 will collect less than Avatar 2 on its first day.

Is Dhurandhar Storm The Reason Behind Avatar 3 Getting A Decent Opening?

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is in no mood to slow down at the box office, and it is expected that the film will continue to rule at the ticket windows during its third weekend as well. We wonder if the Dhurandhar storm at the box office is the reason why Avatar 3 won't be getting a bumper opening at the box office.

While the film will take a decent opening, let's wait and watch what response it will get at the box office during the weekend.

Avatar 3 Reviews

Avatar: Fire and Ash has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film stands as both myth and movie. It offers no reinvention, only conviction: familiar patterns, glowing craft, and an undimmed faith in cinema as communal spectacle. Cameron returns to old fires and reminds us he still knows how to make them burn (sic)."