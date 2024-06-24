Rimi Sen Reveals Not Being In Touch With Co-Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn: 'Jab Tak Gidgidao Nahi...'

Actress Rimi Sen, who made her Hindi film debut with Hungama in 2003, revealed that she has been away from movies as she was tired of doing comedy films.

"There used to be not much of a role for me there. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha. I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar (2007)The latter didn't work, and that's the kind of work I wanted to do," she told Hindustan Times.

Despite having worked with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, Rimi Sen mentioned that she is not connected with anyone in the film industry and added that she can't ask anyone for help.

"Jab tak gidgidao nahin, help nahin milti hai. Why won't other people look for their own benefit? Why will someone go out of their way to help someone?" Sen said.

Further, the Golmaal actress was questioned about whether she was ever replaced due to someone not being happy with her success. She said, "Stakes are really high in this industry. Talent comes later-you should first know how to handle people. Otherwise, kuchh nahin ho sakta, talent pada rahega store room mein. Mujhe nahin aata tha bechna, PR karna."

Rimi Sen recently revealed that she was duped of ₹4 crore by a close friend, Raunak Jatin Vyas. She added that, two years after filing an FIR, the case is now being heard in the Bombay High Court, and a chargesheet will soon be filed.