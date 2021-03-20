'They paid me Rs 2.25 cr for 49 days': 'Dhoom' actor Rimi Sen on doing 'BB9' only for money

Bollywood actress Rimi Sen who made her Bollywood debut with the hit comedy ‘Hungama’ (2003) recently opened up on why she appeared on season 9 of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2015.

Sen appeared in several successful films including ‘Baghban’ (2003), ‘Dhoom’ (2004), ‘Garam Masala’ (2005), ‘Kyon ki (2005)’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (2006) and ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’ (2006) said she did BB9 only for money.

Rimi told SpotboyE, “We do few things for fame and some for money. So, I did ‘Bigg Boss’ only for money. They paid me around 2.25 crore for 49 days and nobody can earn this much money in such a short time. Most of the time people fail to understand the actual concept of ‘Bigg Boss’. The show is not about fighting and getting highlighted or giving content. This show is about getting your hidden personality out.”

“I found the concept very interesting when it got offered to me. They purposely create tasks in a way that your worst side comes out in public and that is something you have to have a hold on yourself. I knew that I have come for money and I have to behave well and go out with a good image which I did. I was quite successful in doing that,” she added.

Rimi was tagged the "Sob Queen" of Bigg Boss 9. The defining moment happened when show host Salman Khan played a prank on her. He told Rimi that he was giving the finale ticket to her and she would have to be a part of the show for three months. Rimi started crying and blamed the makers for torturing her. With the prank gone wrong, Salman had to give away his joke and tell her the truth. He told her that she'd have to deal with all kinds of people and she couldn't afford to give up this easy.

Rimi was last seen in the 2011 films 'Thank You' and 'Shagird'.

'Thank You' a romantic comdey was written and directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Celina Jaitly and Irrfan Khan.

Meanwhile, 'Shagird' was an action thriller directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia starring Nana Patekar and Mohit Ahlawat.