“I really don’t want to work in front of the camera again", says Rimi Sen

She also recalls her frustration came from the fact that she didn’t get the roles she wanted to do. “I was looking for meaty roles and wanted to do films that dealt with serious subjects, subjects that affected the common man. But that too didn’t work out for me, the films didn’t do well. The options really came down and I started getting offered bit roles in multi-starrers all over again. So that kind of turned me off. I was stuck in between. I am not the kind of person who will keep doing substandard stuff day in and day out, just for the sake of money. So, I decided to take a break. But now I realise, 10 years is a long time to take a break.”

Her creative instincts craved for more, something she took a while to figure out. “It took me a lot of time to understand the process of acting. When you are so mechanical you reach a point in your career when you are removed from reality and cannot assess things as they really are. It is very important to be close to reality if you want to attain long term success in Bollywood,” she pointed out when asked why she decided to take a break.

Though she has got a lot of exposure after her recent stint with Bigg Boss, Sen claims she would rather work behind the camera than in front of it. “I really don’t want to work in front of the camera again. In my earlier tryst with Hindi films, I longed for creative satisfaction. But it didn’t happen to me. For the last 10 years, I have been on a break. All this time I honed my skills learning script-writing and production work. I spent a lot of time with myself and decided to take good care of myself. I don’t think I am mature enough to direct a film but I would love to produce good meaningful cinema or even a web series,” she added.