'Yeh Sab Fraud Hai': Rimi Sen Reveals Close Friend Ronak Vyas Duped Her Of ₹4.14 Crore In 2022; Arrest Soon

In March 2022, Rimi Sen filed a police case against a friend, Ronak Vyas, accusing him of defrauding her of Rs 4.14 crore. According to the papers filed at the time, Jatin Vyas promised Rimi substantial profits if she invested in his new firm dealing with LED lighting.

After Jatin stopped returning her calls and refused to refund the money, the actress realised she had been tricked.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rimi opened up about the case and revealed why it took two years for her to proceed, she stated, "My file was misplaced. This happened when the Khar Police Station was being relocated. The FIR requires the signatures of three to four senior authorities. So, if your file is lost, you must restart the procedure and obtain the signatures from the beginning. This took two years."

She also expressed that she was frustrated by the delay in the process and police are always busy so she couldn't even say anything to them. "They may be busy owing to elections or other obligations.

As a result, they are unable to give timely information. They are also under enormous strain. As a result, my lawyer, Milan Desai, proposed that we seek an injunction from the High Court. The police must then prioritise the matter," she expressed.

Rimi revealed that the High Court has given the order, and a chargesheet will be filed either within two days. As the case proceeds further, an arrest warrant will be issued, and things will be clearer.

She said, “He’s a conman. He’ll settle in a city and rent a flat in an upscale residential society belonging to a builder like Lodha. He’ll buy a swanky car and become a member in elite clubs and gyms. He’ll befriend people and then run away after scamming them. A lot of cases are registered against him in Gujarat as well.”

Rimi concluded by answering if he has interacted with his family and said, "Police officers contacted the family members. 'Itna bada main amount kaise denge?' But my principle sum is Rs. 4.14 crore. If I include the interest, the total comes to Rs. 13-14 crores. However, Jatin's family said that he owes me just Rs. 2 crore. I requested the officers, ‘Yeh sab fraud hai. Please action lena chalu karo’”

She also stated that the last time, she talked to her was when she termed him, "Tu chori karke bhaaga hai. Main tere paas pahuch gayi toh tere se gin gin ke paise lungi’.”