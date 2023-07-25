Rihanna Sells Beverly Hills Home For ₹84 Crore |

Rihanna, who is pregnant and expecting her second baby, has reportedly sold her spare Beverly Hills home for USD 10.295 million (Rs 84,15,58,083 approximately). The 35-year-old's abode spreads across 5,100-square-foot and consists of four bedrooms and five bathrooms. As per the listing, the singer’s crib has a backyard with a pool, manicured lawns, a basketball court, and a vegetable garden.

The indoors comprise of beamed cathedral ceilings in the living room, original fireplaces, and wood and stone flooring. It also has a family room with French doors that open into the backyard and a dining room that leads to a covered outdoor seating area, and a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast nook.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy news in an innovative way. She was seen with a baby bump at her highly anticipated half-time show at the Super Bowl. The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022.

Rihanna and Rocky were dating after years of friendship. The couple had sparked romance rumours since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

Previously Rihanna had opened up about family planning in March 2020, while speaking to a magazine, where the 'Umbrella' singer said that she was "realizing life is really short" and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.

Rihanna earlier stoked marriage rumours when she released pictures from the 2023 Met Gala. The extremely reclusive couple recently spent time on vacation in Rihanna's native Barbados.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)