Rihanna Wears ₹5.7 Crore Diamond Watch Around Her Neck At LV Fashion Show in Paris; See Photos

Stealing the spotlight from one of the most iconic female music artists Rihanna is no small feat. However, her watch, which she actually wore around her neck, recently stole the limelight.

Rihanna brought her A-game to Pharrell Williams' debut LV collection at Paris Fashion Week. She cheered for Pharrell, spearheading the French luxury house's new campaign.

Rihanna creates a new trend

However, Rihanna's selfie in which she is wearing a Jacob & Co watch worth nearly Rs 5.7 crore has gone viral on the internet.

Jacob & Co has teamed up with the singer to create a new trend - a watch choker. It is for the first time that a timepiece has been worn on a neck.

As per the brand, the 47-mm white gold Brilliant Flying Tourbillon, set with a total of 368 diamonds, has been reconstructed to be worn as a choker.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child, has been slaying her maternity style. She flaunted her baby bump in a checkered cropped denim shirt, jeans, an oversized jacket and a beanie.

Rihanna completed her look with glittering heels and layered diamond necklaces.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since early 2020. They went public with their romance in November of that same year.

In April 2022, there had been rumours about the rapper cheating on her but were later found to be false. It was in May 2022 that the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy.