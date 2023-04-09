Taylor Swift, BTS, Rihanna: 10 most award-winning singers around the world

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023

There are many talented artists in the music world. We bring you a list of most award-winning singers in the world right now. Check Out

#10 Ariana Grande - 220 awards in total

#9 Jennifer Lopez - 227 awards in total

#8 Rihanna - 235 awards in total

#7 Jay Z - 266 awards in total

#6 Justin Bieber - 354 awards in total

#5 Lady Gaga - 359 awards in total

#4 Shakira - 371 awards in total

#3 BTS - 495 awards in total

#2 Taylor Swift - 540 awards in total

#1 Beyonce - 542 Awards in total

