Shocking! Man breaks into Rihanna’s LA home to propose her, prompts police action

A man tries to enter Rihanna's residence | Photo File

Rihanna's residence was the center of a commotion as a man arrived uninvited on her doorstep with an unusual proposal for the songstress.

This unexpected intrusion must have caught the singer off guard, especially since she has a young child at home and is expecting her second child.

Sadly, this also happened to her in the past; Rihanna's house has been pursued by intruders. Such instances pose a threat to celebs' protection and privacy, as well as the crazy actions of her passionate followers. The current startling incident has transformed Rihanna's home into a hotspot for cops.

Here's what happened

On Thursday, an unidentified man tried to break into Rihanna's house in California, reportedly to propose to the artist. The trespasser was swiftly apprehended by Rihanna's security team, who contacted the authorities.

At around 12:30 pm, the man was arrested for trespassing on the singer's property. Despite being led out of the grounds by police while dressed casually in sweatpants and a bright red hoodie, he was ultimately freed after a short questioning because he wasn't able to enter Rihanna's home.

The incident's details are murky, and it's unclear whether Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their son were onsite during the attempted break-in. The singer is yet to comment on the unwanted visitor's presence at her home, which has become a recurring problem.

Another incident in 2018

Rihanna's residence has been the focus of unwanted intrusions on multiple occasions, including one in 2018.

During that time, a man identified as Eduardo Leon was arrested after being discovered hiding inside her Los Angeles home for at least 24 hours.

When questioned by officials, he admitted that he intended to have sexual relations with the performer. Luckily for Rihanna, she was not in town, away from the scary event.