 Richa Chadha Takes Dig At Nora Fatehi's 'Feminism' Remark, Calls It 'Reaction To Visual Of Misinformed Bra-Burning Chaos'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRicha Chadha Takes Dig At Nora Fatehi's 'Feminism' Remark, Calls It 'Reaction To Visual Of Misinformed Bra-Burning Chaos'

Richa Chadha Takes Dig At Nora Fatehi's 'Feminism' Remark, Calls It 'Reaction To Visual Of Misinformed Bra-Burning Chaos'

Disagreeing to what Nora said about feminism, Richa stated that it is only because of feminism that women could choose to work and wear what they wished to

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

Actress Nora Fatehi stirred up a debate recently after her controversial stance on feminism went viral, and now, Richa Chadha, who is known for always speaking her mind, seems to have taken an indirect dig at her. She stated that she was surprised the things were even said on a public platform in the first place.

Disagreeing to what Nora said about feminism, Richa stated that it is only because of feminism that women could choose to work and wear what they wished to and be independent. "The cute thing about feminism is that it accepts those that seek the benefits of feminism but deny being a feminist," she said.

She went on to say, "So I think it’s a misguided reaction to the visual of some misinformed bra-burning chaos from the late ’60s. It’s not really a real understanding."

Read Also
Richa Chadha Roasts Heeramandi Co-Star Sharmin Segal: ‘Don’t Think You & I Should Sit Next To...
article-image

Nora had also stated how both the genders have set roles and that men were providers while women were meant to be nurturers. Reacting to that, Richa stated that roles need to be defined not on the basis of gender but because people need to share responsibilities equally.

"I don’t fully agree that woman should be this way and not this way. I’m surprised it was said at all, actually," she stated.

this is so embarrassing from Nora Fatehi. BeerBiceps probably invited her to make himself look smart.
byu/KramerDwight inBollyBlindsNGossip

Nora was slammed by netizens after she had said on a podcast that feminism had "f**ked up the society". She had also stated that while she wants women to go out and work and have a life of their own, they should be independent "but to a certain extent".

Read Also
'He Made It Awkward': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Moves Richa Chadha Away, Pulls Sharmin Segal Closer At...
article-image

Netizens had called her stance ironic and had said that she was able to move to India, work and earn global fame and recognition only because of feminism.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sonakshi Sinha Hits Back At Heeramandi Critics: 'Same People Will Love Bridgerton'

Sonakshi Sinha Hits Back At Heeramandi Critics: 'Same People Will Love Bridgerton'

Richa Chadha Takes Dig At Nora Fatehi's 'Feminism' Remark, Calls It 'Reaction To Visual Of...

Richa Chadha Takes Dig At Nora Fatehi's 'Feminism' Remark, Calls It 'Reaction To Visual Of...

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Full List Of Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Full List Of Contestants

Gurucharan Singh Missing: Cops Say TMKOC Actor Operated 10 Bank Accounts Despite Family Claiming...

Gurucharan Singh Missing: Cops Say TMKOC Actor Operated 10 Bank Accounts Despite Family Claiming...

Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Favourite Piece Of Jewellery & It Has A Deepika Padukone Connection!

Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Favourite Piece Of Jewellery & It Has A Deepika Padukone Connection!