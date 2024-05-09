Richa Chadha Takes Dig At Nora Fatehi's 'Feminism' Remark, Calls It 'Reaction To Visual Of Misinformed Bra-Burning Chaos'

Actress Nora Fatehi stirred up a debate recently after her controversial stance on feminism went viral, and now, Richa Chadha, who is known for always speaking her mind, seems to have taken an indirect dig at her. She stated that she was surprised the things were even said on a public platform in the first place.

Disagreeing to what Nora said about feminism, Richa stated that it is only because of feminism that women could choose to work and wear what they wished to and be independent. "The cute thing about feminism is that it accepts those that seek the benefits of feminism but deny being a feminist," she said.

She went on to say, "So I think it’s a misguided reaction to the visual of some misinformed bra-burning chaos from the late ’60s. It’s not really a real understanding."

Nora had also stated how both the genders have set roles and that men were providers while women were meant to be nurturers. Reacting to that, Richa stated that roles need to be defined not on the basis of gender but because people need to share responsibilities equally.

"I don’t fully agree that woman should be this way and not this way. I’m surprised it was said at all, actually," she stated.

Nora was slammed by netizens after she had said on a podcast that feminism had "f**ked up the society". She had also stated that while she wants women to go out and work and have a life of their own, they should be independent "but to a certain extent".

Netizens had called her stance ironic and had said that she was able to move to India, work and earn global fame and recognition only because of feminism.