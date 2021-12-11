Revealed! Will Samir Soni be a part of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2?

Samir Soni, who was recently seen in Chehre, has ventured into writing. The debutant author spoke exclusively to Free Press Journal about the same. When asked if he always had plans to write a book, Samir says, “No, I am a very instinctive person, and I don’t make plans. During Covid-19 last year, I was approached by a publishing agent asking whether I would be interested in writing a memoir, but I refused. Though I have a diary where I have been writing my experiments with silence.”

Elaborating further, he adds, “There was a phase where I would just be quiet, and I used to pen my thoughts in it. I am an introvert and don’t socialise much. However, I kept away with that but also knew it had some merit to it since I myself was dealing with anxiety. During the pandemic, the kind of stories we heard were depressing, youth committing suicides and all. So, I thought that this is the right time and space to accumulate my thoughts together and turn them into a book. It is unique and experiential. Since it’s a memoir, it has poetry and anecdotes too.”

The film industry is synonymous with depression too. Actors are constantly under pressure to be perfect under the limelight. Samir agrees. “Well, I had my share of anxiety, so I explored my thoughts as well. Industry is volatile and has its own highs and lows, but it wasn’t the industry specifically that inspired me. This was the reason I didn’t have my face on the book’s cover because this could be anybody else dealing with those issues. The idea is that whoever reads it sees a reflection of their own self.”

Samir’s wife, Neelam Kothari Soni, is also an entrepreneur and runs a thriving jewellery business. The former actress was recently seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Talking about her, Samir shares, “Well, Neelam quit acting 20 years ago and takes care of our family business, but now she is back with Bollywood Wives. We are two different people and somehow work really well together. She is far more extroverted than I am, but we both believe in family values, and our daughter (Ahana) comes first.”

Samir will also be making an appearance in the show’s second season. “Yes (laughs). The show is about the ladies, and husbands are irrelevant. But I am sure we are pushing the envelope a bit. You will get to see a bit more about each person in the show. Hopefully, bigger and better.”

Work-wise, Samir has his hands full. “I have lost count of how many web series I am doing or have done. I have shot two and am doing two more. We are in a good space, thanks to OTT. I have a feature film with Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapoor,” Samir concludes.

