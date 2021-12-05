Scoop! Shinnova spills the beans on working with Lara Dutta Bhupathi in Hiccups & Hookups

Shinnova, who has made her acting debut in Kunal Kohli’s latest web series, Hiccups & Hookups, is elated. Talking about how she bagged the show, Shinnova reveals, “I got an audition call from a casting agency and asked for a self-test. They liked it and informed me that Kunal wanted to meet me. He asked me whether I liked my audition, and I honestly said no since I didn’t mean what I did. Later, I auditioned again for two more scenes, one of them being me catching my mother with the guy I like laughs). I was on board in like half an hour.”

Being a newcomer, when probed on if she was intimidated with her well-known co-stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Prateik Babbar or director Kunal, she replies, “I think, I was a little nervous on the first day, but when I spent time with them, they made me really comfortable. It didn’t feel like we were working on the sets. We didn’t have to do anything extra to build chemistry. All three are chill and warm people. If you see me and Lara hug each other, you would probably feel we have known each other for a long time.”

Advertisement

When questioned about OTT opening doors for outsiders, Shinnova shares, “There’s a whole new world that has opened for newcomers like me. I do believe that if one does hard work, you do get a chance. You don’t need to be a star kid or have contacts to get a role.” When asked about her future projects, she says, “I haven’t signed anything yet, but I’m giving auditions everyday. I don’t have any agency on board, and I am on my own.”

ALSO READ Scoop! THIS is what Anupria Goenka thinks about OTT roles for women

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:00 AM IST