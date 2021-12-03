'I don't do films to enhance my career', reveals Tanishaa Mukerji who is all set to make a comeback with 'Code Name Abdul'

Tanishaa Mukerji who stepped into the glitzy world of Bollywood with her debut movie, Sssshhh, and who acted in movies like Neal ‘N’ Nikki, Tango Charlie, Sarkar and Sarkar Raj to name a few, and was last seen in Anna in 2016, is now all set to make her comeback to showbiz with her upcoming spy thriller, Code Name Abdul. Tanishaa who became a household name back in 2013 for her stint in Bigg Boss season 7, has also made her presence felt down south by acting in movies like Unnale Unnale and Jr NTR-starrer, Kantri.

After being away from the limelight for a few years, the actor is now headlining the movie where she is playing a role of a RAW agent called Salma. From making a come back to learning action, Tanishaa shares how she prepared for her next. Excerpts:

What inspired you to do Code Name Abdul, considering it’s an action film?

It’s the script that inspired me to do this film. I absolutely loved the writing, I remember director Eshwar (Esh Gunturu) contacted me on Facebook out of all the things. He wasn’t convinced initially with me doing this role, since he thought I am a glamorous actress and to do such a non-glamorous action role would be difficult, but I convinced him. We studied the script like a play. We did a lot of workshops. We all were in the characters on the set.

So, this film is your comeback?

I am an actor, I believe, cinema is the director’s medium, doesn’t matter how hard you worked as an actor. If the director is not able to present you in the right way, it doesn’t matter. An individual scene might be brilliant but if that has no space in the film, you are all over the place. I am really happy that my film is coming out in the theatres. I believe in my director’s vision.

Media give us these tags or labels to make an impact, I feel I can do as many comebacks as I want. I can keep coming back. I am really happy that audiences are back to the theatres and that’s what makes me happy.

Advertisement

How was the process of learning action for the film?

It’s the first time, I have done action. I am a very physical person so I loved the rehearsals and working with the action directors. Whenever I saw my brother-in-law Ajay Devgn, we didn’t have any appreciation for him. Since action heroes are not considered as actors until I did Code Name Abdul. I feel action is more about the reaction.

Any tips from your brother-in-law Ajay Devgn?

Have you met him ever? He gives no tips; I speak and he listens (Laughs).

Do you feel Code Name Abdul will uplift your career in any way?

I would hope, any work you do should be seen by the audience. As an actor, you have to do justice to the character or script. That’s all I hope, I don’t do films to enhance my career. I have chosen those films because I wanted to do those roles. Even, in my last film Anna (2016), I played a journalist since I was excited to play one.

Hope you are recovering well from Covid-19…

It may sound funny but I don’t feel I have Covid, I am feeling healthy. It’s all the good doctors, who gave me good medicines (Laughs).

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST