Revealed! Why is Tahir Raj Bhasin over the moon?

On November 30, Ranveer Singh shared the trailer of his upcoming film 83 and it became the talk of the town. One actor from this multi-starrer is overjoyed. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar, has been showered with compliments. “I am getting great responses. I am sure it is going to be a celebration of sorts in the theatres as the audience will get to cheer for India on the big screen. Never mind that the story took place 38 years ago, but it will be like how an atmosphere will be in the cricket stadiums where Indians also cheered for Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and co,” Tahir gushes.

83, directed by Kabir Khan, will have a solo release on December 24 – the big Christmas and New Year period. “We are blessed to have a good holiday milieu to release the film, and the story of the underdog that became the world champion beating champion sides is part of our cricketing history. Indians across the globe will cherish this moment, and those who have watched the match back then will also get super emotional. The kind of passion that Kabir has put into the film will resonate with everyone when they see the film,” adds Tahir.

The actor is happy as to how the projects that he has worked on have fructified on screen. “I reckon that I have been lucky to be among the privileged few actors who managed to get good work despite the pandemic and felt appeased as a performer. I’m very proud of 83, Looop Lapeta and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, and I can’t wait for the audiences to see these projects. It’s a superb feeling to have really good films to offer to audiences and critics. I always aim to leave a solid mark with my performances, and I’m anxious and looking forward to seeing their reactions,” Tahir shares.

The actor will be seen opposite the effusive Shweta Tripathi in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. “Shooting for the show was an amazing out of the box experience for me because of the content and the role. The script challenges you to get everything you have as an actor and put it on the table for the audiences,” Tahir explains.

Tahir made his big-screen debut with Mardaani as the bad man and followed it up as the villain of Force 2. However, now he will be seen romancing the leading ladies onscreen. “I’m really enjoying the metamorphosis into the romantic hero in projects I have filmed for. I have made that effort as an actor, and hence I revere the lead characters in the projects that I have been offered. It is like a validation of my hard work and achievement as an outsider who has this self-made billing,” Tahir avers.

What has helped him up his game is also the fact that the roles are only getting better. “After every release, I am getting engaging subjects. The scripts offer me a bigger role and challenge as a performer,” Tahir says. Ask him if he thinks about what he wants his legacy to be, and he promptly replies, “I think it’s too early to be talking of a legacy. I’m just getting started, and the plan is to make it a crazy, fun ride. So fasten your seatbelts and hold on tight! I strive to be a star who tells great stories that move and entertain. What’s important at this point is to operate from a vantage of valuing opportunity and focusing on the process of what goes into creating a memorable hero and sculpting a film.”

Tahir is ever so hungry for meaty roles. “My wish for myself is to attract incredible lead parts that allow me to tell magnificent new stories and work with epic directors and co-stars. My wish for the industry in these times is that we adapt and use today’s challenges as tomorrow’s strength,” Tahir concludes.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 06:50 AM IST