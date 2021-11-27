Breaking! Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil to debut in Bollywood films?

One of the toasts of the pandemic was Fahadh Faasil, who has been dominating the films seen by audiences worldwide during the pandemic. Bollywood filmmakers who have been binging on his films like Joji, Njan Prakashan, Carbon, Super Deluxe and Kumbalangi Nights on the OTT platforms have now approached him with a few offers. “Talks are happening, I can’t reveal much, let’s see how things pan out,” is all he reveals.

The actor was previously seen in the Mollywood OTT thriller Malik. He played an ageing patriarch in the film, which has political overtones. “The character I played was Sulaiman. He was the voice of his community. The film was very author-backed and not character-driven. It was gripping,” explains Fahadh.

Mahesh Narayanan, the director of Malik, has collaborated with Fahadh previously in CU Soon and Take Off. “Primarily, he’s a friend who clearly knows what I can do, and I also have an understanding of what he actually wants. There’s a give and take process happening all the time,” admits Fahadh.

The actor will soon be seen as the antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise, opposite Allu Arjun. “I’m really excited about the role, and I can’t wait to start shooting,” says Fahadh. His other upcoming film is Vikram co-starring Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 06:23 AM IST