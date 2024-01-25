Republic Day 2024: Avika Gor, Surbhi Chandna, Amar Upadhyay & Others Reveal How India's History & Cultural Diversity Inspire Them

On the occasion of Republic Day, celebrities reveal how India's rich history and cultural diversity inspire them and what role the entertainment industry can play in promoting the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution

Avika Gor

India's history and cultural diversity resonate deeply with me, evoking a profound sense of pride. The vibrant blend of traditions, languages, and heritage serves as a constant reminder of our shared roots and the remarkable journey we've undertaken together. In the entertainment industry, we wield a transformative tool for societal change. Take, for instance, the impact of shows like Balika Vadhu, a groundbreaking series that delved into the sensitive issue of child marriage. By shedding light on such societal challenges, the show not only entertained but also sparked conversations, challenging prevailing norms and inspiring viewers to question and rethink age-old customs. This exemplifies the influential role the entertainment industry can play in promoting the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Through meaningful storytelling and relatable characters, we can continue to ignite conversations that contribute to a more inclusive and compassionate society, mirroring the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity

Surbhi Chandna

The vibrant tapestry of traditions of India, its people and their stories fuel my creativity and deepens my appreciation for the beauty of our heritage. The entertainment industry has a powerful role in promoting the values of the Indian Constitution by portraying diverse narratives that celebrate inclusivity, equality, and social justice. It can serve as a mirror reflecting the principles that bind our nation together. Today, I would encourage readers to cherish the democratic ideals that make our country unique. Let's unite in fostering respect, tolerance, and unity, ensuring that we contribute to building a stronger, more harmonious India!

Fahmaan Khan

Celebrating the beauty of our country is not confined to a specific day, but as Indians, we cherish special occasions. I aim to make each one memorable. On a more serious note, my message to the people is that we must eliminate distinctions based on race, religion, caste, and creed. We are one, and our strength as a nation grows with unity. This Republic Day, let's pledge to be more loving, caring, and understanding towards each other, envisioning India as a global leader

Arav Chowdharry

Bharat is the oldest civilisation in the world. We have a history of Ved and Puran. We have temples in the country with architectural facts. All these things made every Bharatiya proud all over the world. We have diverse cultures, hundreds of languages, we celebrate different festivals from East to West and North to South. Yet, we all are proud to be known as 'Bharatiya'. One country and one nation, that's what the Indian Constitution is all about. As far as the entertainment industry is concerned, we are entertainers, no matter what caste or religion we belong to, when the camera rolls, we are one.

Kanwar Dhillon

India's history and cultural diversity inspire me, much like it does for billions of people. We are the richest in terms of culture, with historical figures that have shaped the kind of history our country has witnessed in the past. The people, representing different religions, cultures, and castes, all coexist, making India what it is. The variety of festivals and different cultures where everyone respects each other's traditions is unique. Whether it's Ganesh Chaturthi or Eid, the entire country celebrates, showcasing the diversity and unity. This kind of acceptance and respect for every person's culture is not seen in any other country. Beautifully made films, web series, and TV shows, based on different subjects in the past and present, do justice in educating the people of our country about the rich culture and history of India. The entertainment industry can educate people in a way that no other industry can

Dalljiet Kaur

India's cultural diversity inspires a lot of people, outside the country as well. I have a lot of friends from Spain, Ukraine and Australia and they often say that they love India and our culture. They come here just to experience diversity. It is something people genuinely look up to. People look up to India as a powerful country and I really feel proud about it. I am a producer myself and I feel that there are so many things to show about India to the audience, be it through stories or through locations. The entertainment industry has a very big role to play in promoting Indian values. Patriotic movies and songs always inspire us. I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Republic Day. I think there are so much more celebrations ahead and I feel very proud to be an Indian

Shivya Pathania

India's rich history and diverse culture have an incredible way of always inspiring me. The stories of resilience and the vibrant tapestry of traditions create a profound sense of awe and pride, grounding me in the essence of our nation. Movies, shows and music serve as powerful mediums to shape our understanding of fundamental values such as fairness, justice, and unity. The entertainment industry, with its storytelling prowess, holds the potential to contribute significantly to the creation of a more inclusive and understanding society

Sumati Singh

India is a diverse nation with various cultures, languages, dresses, and foods. We all stay together, celebrating each other, which is a blessing. I believe this diversity, with different festivals and the opportunity to learn about various cultures, makes India truly unique. I believe, the entertainment industry plays a vital role in India. Cinema and cricket, in particular, hold significant influence and inspire people deeply. The emotional connection Indians have with these platforms makes them powerful tools for inspiration. Given that 90 per cent of people believe in what is portrayed, our work in the industry contributes significantly to the values embedded in the Indian Constitution

Himanshi Khurana

On Republic Day, let's celebrate the spirit of unity, diversity, and constitutional values that bind us together. May the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity continue to guide us towards a harmonious and progressive future. The entertainment industry can play a crucial role in promoting the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution by crafting narratives that foster inclusivity, social harmony, and respect for diversity. Through storytelling, it can raise awareness about constitutional principles such as justice, equality, and secularism, contributing to a more informed and tolerant society

Amar Upadhyay

India's rich history and cultural diversity serve as a profound source of inspiration, offering a vast tapestry of stories, traditions, and perspectives that fuel my creativity as an actor. The entertainment industry holds the power to amplify and celebrate the values embedded in the Indian Constitution, fostering unity, diversity, and social harmony through compelling narratives and impactful storytelling. On Republic Day, let's reflect on the principles of democracy, diversity, and unity. Through the lens of entertainment, may we strive to promote these values, inspiring positive change and understanding in our society

Shanthi Priya

India's rich history and cultural diversity are a source of inspiration, showcasing the beauty of human civilisation's myriad expressions. The entertainment industry can play a crucial role in promoting the values of the Indian Constitution by fostering inclusivity, social awareness, and portraying diverse perspectives, contributing to a more tolerant society. On Republic Day, let's celebrate unity in diversity and cherish the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that form the foundation of our nation. May we strive for a harmonious and progressive India

Mohammad Nazim

India's incredible history and the mix of cultures really touch my heart. The diverse traditions, languages, and stories make me feel connected and proud to be a part of such a rich tapestry. I truly believe that movies and TV shows have a special role in spreading the values of the Indian Constitution. They can tell stories that bring people together, making us more aware, inclusive, and united