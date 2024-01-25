Animal On OTT: Uncut Version Of Ranbir Kapoor's Film To Stream Online On Republic Day

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal |

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' is all set to start its journey in the OTT world.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix shared this exciting news with fans along with a video.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "The air is dense and the temperature is rising. Witness his wild rage in Animal, streaming from 26 January on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #AnimalOnNetflix."

The film will go on air on the occasion of Republic Day.

Talking about the OTT journey of the film, Ranbir shared, "We are absolutely overjoyed by the response 'Animal' received in theatres, and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special!".

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

The film starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

Mark your calendars, as 'Animal' is coming on Netflix on January 26.