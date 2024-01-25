India Gears Up For 75th Republic Day Celebrations; Here Are 10 Things To Look Forward To

Republic Day 2024 | FPJ

New Delhi: Every year on January 26, India celebrates Republic Day with a national holiday. Republic Day is significant to every Indian as it marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. Every year, the magnificent celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry. In New Delhi, armed forces personnel march along the Kartavya Path in an elaborate display of military might. The epic show on Kartavya Path eclipses everything else happening across the country on this auspicious day.

The celebrations, inaugurated with a grand parade, are held in the capital, New Delhi, from Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House), along the Kartavya Path, past India Gate, and onto the historic Red Fort. On this day, ceremonious parades take place at the Kartavya Path, which is performed as a tribute to India, its unity in diversity, and its rich cultural heritage by the states of India by building beautiful tableaus.

Key highlights of Republic Day 2024

1) The Republic Day 2024 parade will commence at 10:30 am on January 26, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path.

2) Theme: "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka," emphasising India's essential qualities as a democracy.

3) French President Emmanuel Macron to be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations in India

4) A French refuel aircraft and two French Rafale aircraft will grace the skies in a flypast

5) All-Women Tri-Services Group to be Part of Parade for the First Time

6) Participant in French Bastille Day parade also part of R-Day parade

7) Culture Ministry's showcase of sarees from various Indian states and union territories, to be presented in the 'Anant Sutra' exhibition

8) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to feature a tableau emphasising the role of artificial intelligence

9) ISRO's tableau to showcase the achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

10) Key Special Guests invited