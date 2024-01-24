 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'E-Yantran' Campaign To Tackle E-Garbage To Be Held On Republic Day
The campaign aims to create awareness about the effects of e-garbage and promote scientific disposal methods

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
Various organisations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will implement the ‘E-Yantran’ campaign to collect e-garbage and raise awareness about its impact on Republic Day.

Participating organisations include Purnam Ecovision Foundation, Paryavaran Gatividhi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First, Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar Municipal Corporation, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, Adarsh Mitra Mandal, Samajik Vichar Manch, Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank, Savitribuai Phule Ekatma Samaj Mandal, Inner Wheel Club, Rotary Club, Shreyash College, MIT College, Sahyog Foundation, Nisarga Seva Foundation, MASSIA, Aurangabad Jilla Vyapari Mahasangh, Dagdogi Deshmukh College, CMIA, and others.

The campaign, scheduled for January 26 between 9am and 1pm, aims to create awareness about the effects of e-garbage and promote scientific disposal methods. E-garbage, including mobile phones, batteries, printers, CDs, chargers, wires, fridges, TVs, and other electronic gadgets, will be collected at 55 designated centres in the city.

The organisers have urged residents to participate actively and provided contact numbers (8956332933 and 9372858590) for details about collection centres in their area.

