 Pune: At 9.7°C, Shivajinagar Records Season's First Single-Digit Temperature
Haveli, NDA, Malin, and Pashan reported temperatures of 8.7, 8.2, 8.2, and 10.1 degrees Celsius, respectively

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
In the early hours of Wednesday, several areas in Pune experienced a notable dip in temperature. Shivajinagar recorded the season's first single-digit temperature at 9.7 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Haveli, NDA, Malin, and Pashan reported temperatures of 8.7, 8.2, 8.2, and 10.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, explained that this temperature decline is not confined to Pune alone. He stated, "Due to the northerly winds, temperatures have dropped in Pune and entire North Maharashtra."

However, Dr Singh anticipates a change in wind direction by January 26, leading to a rise in minimum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius in Pune.

Pune Minimum Temperature (January 24)

| Location | Temperature (°C) |

| Wadgaonsheri | 17.5 |

| Lonavala | 12.3 |

| Magarpatta | 16.8 |

| Talegaon | 11.9 |

| Lavale | 16.6 |

| Dhamdhere | 11.1 |

| Khed | 15.5 |

| Purandar | 11.0 |

| Chinchwad | 15.5 |

| Daund | 10.9 |

| Ambegaon | 14.9 |

| Lavasa | 10.8 |

| Koregaon Park | 14.4 |

| Indapur | 10.5 |

| Girivan | 13.4 |

| Pashan | 10.1 |

| Dapodi | 13.3 |

| Nimgiri | 9.9 |

| Ballalwadi | 12.9 |

| Baramati | 9.8 |

| Narayangoan | 12.9 |

| Rajgurunagar | 9.7 |

| Hadapsar | 12.8 |

| Shivajinagar | 9.7 |

| Shirur | 12.8 |

| Haveli | 8.7 |

| Dudulgaon | 12.4 |

| NDA | 8.2 |

| Bhor | 12.4 |

| Malin | 8.2 |

