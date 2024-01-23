WATCH VIDEO: Mob Creates Ruckus At Pune's FTII As Students Display Banner, 'Remember Babri...' |

A commotion erupted at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Tuesday after student organisations displayed a banner reading "Remember Babri, the death of the constitution."

A mob of 8 to 10 people allegedly entered the campus and engaged in a physical altercation with the students who put up the banners.

The banner was displayed in the backdrop of the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Speaking about the incident, Zone One DCP Sandeep Singh Gill said that the mob of 8 to 10 people barged inside the campus and started fighting with the students. "We have sent the students for a medical checkup, and we are investigating the matter," he added.

Although Gill did not confirm anything about the mob assaulting the students, the students claimed that they were attacked by the mob. In the video, which went viral on social media, one can see the mob shouting and yelling and cornering a group, while security guards of the campus can be seen removing the protestors.

Ram Rajya Day 1.

FTII, Pune. pic.twitter.com/JcRKhUZLHc — Akshay Parvatkar (@camera_wala) January 23, 2024

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple, in an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The Ram temple has been built at the site where the 16th Century Babri Masjid once stood before being demolished by the kar sevaks in 1992. The Ayodhya dispute was settled after the Supreme Court's decision in 2019. The top court gave its decision in favor of the Hindus and cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Protest in Jamia

In Delhi, a group of students at Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest on the university campus against the demolition of Babri Masjid on the day of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

During the protest on Monday, the students raised slogans such as "RSS down down" and "Strike for Babri." A Jamia official told ANI the university is further looking into the matter.

Videos of the protest also went viral and were circulated on social media platforms. In one of the videos, two students were seen holding placards with photos of demolished masjids and raising slogans, while campus security personnel tried to stop them.

The university authorities said that the students were removed from the spot as soon as the protest started.