Rekha Touches Shatrughan Sinha's Feet, Hugs Sonakshi At Mumbai Event; Video Goes Viral

Several Bollywood celebrities attended Leslie Timmins and Saachi Nayak's wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday (October 28). Veteran actors Rekha and Shatrughan Sinha had a reunion at the function and several pictures and videos of the Khoon Bhari Maang actors have surfaced on social media.

A video has gone viral in which Rekha is seen touching Shatrughan feet. The video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram shows Rekha hugging Shatrughan's wife Poonam and actress-daughter Sonakshi Sinha.

Rekha also touched the actor's feet to show respect. They then posed together for paparazzi. Take a look at the video here:

It may be mentioned that Rekha is 69 years old and Shatrughan is 77. Soon after their video surfaced, netizens wondered why Rekha touched the actor's feet. "Aren't they almost the same age?" a user asked.

Other users lauded the actress for her gesture towards Shatrughan. They also praised her and called her 'gorgeous'. For the event, Rekha opted for a golden, green and blue silk saree. She completed her look with mangtika, earrings and bangles and tied her hair in a bun. The veteran star also wore a gajra.

Rekha and Shatrughan's 'cold war'

In one of his interviews, Shatrughan shared that he had issues with Rekha and it was his wife Poonam who helped them talk and move on. "Rekha and I did a number of films together. We started our careers almost simultaneously. Back then, she was very different from the picture-perfect Rekha we see these days. We had a difference of opinion over some silly issue. After that, we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years."

The actor-politician added, "It was none other than my better half Shrimati Poonam Sinha. You see, Rekha and she were close friends. And so my so-called cold war with Rekha was causing difficulties in my wife’s friendship with her. She patched us up for her own selfish reason, and I happily agreed to let bygones be bygones."

Rekha and Shatrughan have worked together in several films like Raampur Ka Lakshman, Do Yaar, Kashmakash, Kahtey Hain Mujhko Raja, Parmatma, Jaani Dushman, Muqabla, Chehre Pe Chehra and Maati Maangey Khoon.

